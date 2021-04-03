Shraddha Kapoor makes a colourful statement as she steps out in a funky printed set; Yay or Nay?

Shraddha Kapoor serves major summer vibes as she steps out in a printed co-ord set. Check it out

When it comes to pulling off summer attires, celebrities are making sure to bring something new to the table every time they step their foot outside. This means we get major summer outfit inspiration for the season. From chic bodycon dresses to printed numbers, we’ve seen it all and from what it looks like, Shradhha Kapoor is joining the bandwagon at full speed.

Yesterday, the Baaghi actress stepped out for lunch looking like a total fashionable diva. She picked out a matching co-ord set that gave off major Hawaiian vibes. With its exotic funky print, the actress made sure all eyes were on her. The set featured a pair of printed high-waisted shorts that she paired with a matching oversized shirt that was left open. She picked out a white cropped bralette to style under the shirt and showed off her toned midriff.

Ms Kapoor further styled her look with a pair of black sunglasses and a white mask that covered most of her face. She then let her long brunette mane down in soft waves that perfectly matched the vibe of the outfit. A black bag was her choice of arm-candy for the afternoon while she completed the look with a pair of white strappy heels.

We are quite the fan of the look and cannot wait to see more of Shraddha’s summer wardrobe. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

