Shraddha Kapoor makes a cool return in a blue denim jacket and her go-to Stella McCartney bag; Yay or Nay?

July mood: Let's do denim! It's that one fabric everyone wants whether or not you see it on someone. From jeans to jackets and shorts, these continue to be sought-after even after the scorching season has left its traces. Simply translated, the A-list fashion stars have shown us over and over again that denim is the absolute gift that keeps on giving both cool and warmth. To our delight, just what we needed on an extremely chilly day, Shraddha Kapoor's casual airport look seems like a good cosy-cute lesson.

The 35-year-old was spotted at the Mumbai airport early morning as she arrived from Mauritius post her film shoot. She is ready to prove to the world yet again that she's enamored with a denim jacket and you'd second it as well if you've seen her earlier jet-set looks. To travel with comfort was the norm again and so the Ek Villian actress rocked a blue denim jacket with shoulder pads, elongated lapels, and gold buttons placed two on each side.

Shraddha donned this unbuttoned ensemble with a white cropped tee which had a close-neck and kept her midriff bare. The kind of summer fashion moment we absolutely missed. The actress also incorporated black skinny-fit denim pants and ensured to match them right with her sunnies. She carried her favourite Stella McCartney faux-leather ivory handbag worth Rs 1,10,090.34 and also opted for pointed-toe pumps to go with the hue. The Bollywood-town girl's hair was styled straight with a middle part and her skin had minimal makeup on.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

