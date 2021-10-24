Shraddha Kapoor makes a strong case for the blues in a Mati co ord set and Misho accessories: Yay or Nay?

The country is all set for the much-awaited match that's set to take place tonight. But it's not just us who are pumped up for the India vs Pakistan cricket match, Shraddha Kapoor too can't keep calm! She stepped out at a cricket event and showed off her support for the Indian team by sporting an all-blue outfit

Styled by her go-to celebrity stylist Namrata Deepak, Shraddha looked cool in a blue coordinated set from Mati, a sustainable and ethical clothing brand. The 34-year-old actress paired the blue shirts with a basic white crop top and threw on a blue blazer over. A pair of white chunky sneakers completed her look.

The Street Dancer 3D star made accessories are a key point of this look. A pair of gold hoop earrings and statement rings from Misho designs added a glam factor.

Keeping her makeup to a bare minimum, a flawless base, filled-in brows, poker-straight hair, tightlined eyes and neutral glossy lips ensured she looked ready for the event. Her hair was styled in a fuss-free poker-straight manner with a centre parting.

Shraddha's shorts suit outfit is a perfect pick to take from desk to dinner without much fuss and too much dressing up. What are your thoughts on the actress' look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

