Shraddha Kapoor opts for a body hugging mini dress for Street Dancer 3D's promotions; Yay or Nay?

Shraddha Kapoor makes a stunning statement in a checkered mini dress for the promotions of her new movie, Street Dancer 3D. Check it out

Fashion and Bollywood seem to go hand in hand these days. Bollywood divas are making sure to put their best foot forward whenever they step out and there’s absolutely no denying that! Now, celebrities are even making sure to look their best at the airport. Adding to all the fashionable events, we now have promotional looks that are getting immensely popular.

Joining the bandwagon is who is currently out and about promoting her new movie, Street Dancer 3D where she will be seen alongside and Nora Fatehi. With a stunning star cast like that, the actress made sure all eyes were on her as she donned a stunning mini dress by Asos. The dress bore checkered prints in silver and black that gave off a very futuristic vibe. The dress completely hugs her body and showed off her gorgeous curves. Adding to it all, the mini dress also featured a large statement bow on one shoulder that clearly stole the show.

Ms Kapoor then styled the look with a pair of strappy heels by Bershka that added more to the dressy vibe. She then let her straight mane down in a simple way to balance it out with the statement dress. The actress glammed up for the look with a classic winged eyeliner and a bright red lip.

What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

