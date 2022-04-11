Shraddha Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra to Kriti Sanon: Crochet tops are set to steal hearts in summer; here's proof

Love is hard to find said no fashionista. Crochet tops are trending and are it even summer if you don't give these a try? Every season has its said essentials and so to bring these knitted pretties is beyond right. Whether you wear it by the beach or place it cute and sneak beneath your jacket, it can become a forever piece that can blend into all your moods. Check out what we have lined up for you in this edit featuring your stylish starlets.

Shraddha Kapoor

The perfect crochet top does exist but in blue. The Saaho actress matched up to her outfit with the sky, it's the details. She set vacay outfit goals she sported a Zara cropped number with a deep V neckline and broad sleeve straps. The starlet put this together with Stradivarius' beige shorts that bore a paper bag waist detail with an in-built belt. To further add to her top-notch ootd, she accessorised with Bhavya Ramesh Jewelry necklaces and a sun hat from Myaraa By Namrata Lodha. Undeniably cute, isn't it?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Allow us to declare that crochet tops are the hottest you can travel with. Goes beyond a vacation outfit, the Ronny Kobo white crop top was paired up by The White Tiger with blue denim flared pants and a cropped cardigan. Black sunnies and white shoes sealed off her airport look.

Kriti Sanon

Colour, colour, how can we just pick one? The Mimi starlet picked out a V-neck cropped crochet top that entailed full sleeves and a ribbed hem. She finished it off with high-waist blue denim that bore ripped details. She kept it edgy with white sneakers and hoop earrings.

