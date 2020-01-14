Shraddha Kapoor promoted Street Dancer 3D dressed like a Goth Queen; Yay or Nay?

Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy with the promotion of her soon to be released film, Street Dancer 3D. The film is set to be released on 24th January 2020.

Given the times that we are living in, film promotions have become an extremely integral part. It is during this period that our favourite celebrities connect witht he audiences and media directly. Apart from talking about the film, it is also the time when our B'Town stars put forth their real self. One of the highest view points of the promotional leg of the film has to be the clothes that they are wearing. is on a major high as the stunner is opening 2020 with one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, Street Dancer 3D.

Shraddha Kapoor stepped out in a chic gothic look. The actress was dressed in a creation by BLSSD. Her look featured a high neck, full sleeves bodycon short dress. Kapoor threw in a high waisted, thigh high slit pleated skirt with a belt cinching her waist. Shraddha opted for heavy black smokey eyes, nude lips, brushed open semi crimped hair and knee length black Steve Madden boots. We like the whole vibe of the look and think that Shraddha pulled it off really well.

Street Dancer 3D is directed by ace choreographer, Remo D’souza. It is a dance based film and will see a lot of professional dancers taking center stage. The film also stars and Nora Fatehi in lead roles. Street Dancer 3D is all set to release on 24th January 2020. Shraddha has had a phenomenon 2019 with back to back hits with Chhichore and Saaho. Post Street Dancer 3D, the Ek Villain actress will be seen in Baaghi 3, co-starring Tiger Shroff.

Did you like Shraddha Kapoor's gothic look? Are you liking her promotional looks so far? What are your expectations with Street Dancer 3D? Comment below and let us know.

