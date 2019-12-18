Shraddha Kapoor promoted Street Dancer 3D’s wearing Amit Aggarwal’s ‘futuristic’ dress; Yay or Nay?

Shraddha Kapoor clearly has had an extremely amazing year. The diva is all set to kickstart 2020 with the much awaited film, Street Dancer 3D.

These days stepping out in style has become a need for all our Bollywood celebrities. Of course we know that fashion has always been an extremely integral part of their profession but now it seems like they're catching it up all the more. Our B'Town stars are bridging the gap between runway styles and high street fashion and have been serving us new looks with every passing day.

For the event, Kapoor opted for a silver metallic Amit Aggarwal number. Her look included a strapless 3D dress with multiple panel layering in different shades and hues of greys and blacks with a pleated skirt attached to it. Shraddha styled her look with blow dried hair, filled in brows, smokey eyes, dollops of highlighter, coral pink lips and a pair of metallic hoop earrings.

The whole look put together gives us a very futuristic vibe. While we understand the vibe of the look but we aren’t really in favour or huge fan of her outfit. Even if they were planning on doing something sci-fi, they could have easily opted for something much more meatier.

Street Dancer 3D also features and Nora Fatehi in lead roles and the trailer will be out today.

Did you like Shraddha Kapoor's look? What are your expectations with Street Dancer 3? Comment below and let us know.

