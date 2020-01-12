Shraddha Kapoor promotes Street Dancer 3D wearing Nisse but her boots are the REAL highlight of the look

Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy with the promotion of her soon to be released film, Street Dancer 3D. The film is set to be released on 24th January 2020.

Bollywood has to be the face of fashion in our country. Unlike the West, the identity of fashion and style solely belongs to our favourite stars and celebrities. Given the outburst of social media, our actors are shedding their on-screen image and putting forth their real-self and style. Film promotions have become another medium wherein stars flaunt their illustrious and wardrobes.

is currently busy with the promotion of her soon to be released film, Street Dancer 3D. The actress opted for a denim knee length acid wash dress by Nisse. Her look featured full sleeves with an asymmetrical ruffled hemline. Shraddha styled her look with a clean high ponytail, silver hoops and knee length dusted grey boots. The whole look put together looks super pretty. We especially liked her hair and makeup and her pair of boots.

Street Dancer 3D is a dance based film and this is it's third part. The film is directed by ace choreographer Remo D'souza. The film also features and Nora Fatehi in lead roles and is all set to release on 24th January 2020. The actress had a phenomenon 2019 with back to back hits and post Street Dancer 3D, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actress will be seen in Baaghi 3, co-starring Tiger Shroff.

Did you like Shraddha Kapoor's look? Are you liking her promotional wardrobe so far? What are your expectations with Street Dancer 3? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion & Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :PINKVILLA

Read More