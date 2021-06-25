Shraddha Kapoor proved that mini skirts were always meant to make massive statements and are nothing but fab

It's time to bless your wardrobe with mini skirts that are high on colours and details.

Mini skirts have long been revered and may never be looked at as the epitome of bad taste. They do not fall under the category of formal clothes rather an ideal choice to keep things flirtatious and extra fun. When sported right, the mini piece will ensure you do not miss a mark and look strikingly alluring. If you believed in downplaying this fit because of the sartorially savvy person you are in terms of picking up other fashion trends, this mini wonder wasn’t made to sit back rather make your wardrobe edgy and cute. Mini skirts have sure received the likes of actress and her Instagram profile has played host to these minnies.

Consider this as the best sign to give a much-needed upgrade to your collection of mini skirts. Read this edit to get influenced by celeb-approved styles.

The denim on denim fever is something one shouldn't sleep on. The Aashiqui 2 starlet donned a white top and paired it up with a mini buttoned-down skirt and a jacket with ribbed details that almost reached her knee. Both the jacket and skirt featured frayed hem and rose embroidery all over. If you’re heading for a quick coffee catch-up with your BFF, leave the jacket unbuttoned, go for rolled-up sleeves, and reach to ankle-strap heels to look gorgeous.

Having a soft spot for floral is common and don’t let it fade. Keep it going with prettier outfits. Here’s a styling tip we loved. Thanks to Shaleena Nathani for styling the floral full-sleeved shirt and frayed skirt distinctively. The shirt playing peek-a-boo under the skirt’s hemline is an absolute steal-worthy tip. It’s a perfect play between sophistication and casualness. Wear this to a brunch, date night, or birthday party.

Love the touch of the satin fabric? Play them up with hues. Shraddha picked up a satin skirt and teamed it with a basic tank top and olive green bomber jacket. Pick a pair of pointed-toe heels to make a case when you go to a party. Where to look for the satin numbers, you ask? Purple Paisley will help you out.

Fringes for fun and when under the sun. Or shall we say, always? The OK Jaanu clearly loves a playful vibe. She wore the Deme by Gabriella's brown fringed skirt and clubbed it with a white graphic tee that entitled hearts, an arrow, typography, and colours. Take a tip to keep it casual by loosely tucking the t-shirt and slide your feet into white strappy heels.

Any shade when paired with black, nothing can mess up your style. Tanya Ghavri chose the Asos pleated mini-skirt with a military green crochet top. Black proved its power yet again in lace-up gladiator heels from Rebecca Minkoff. Hate a low-key look? This is perfect for you.

Which skirt do you wish to own? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Cowrie shell accessories: Sara to Samantha: Celebs have included these versatile elements in their looks

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Share your comment ×