by Tulip Das   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021
   
Shraddha Kapoor is pure festive goals in this pretty Saaksha and Kinni printed lehenga: Yay or Nay?
Super hyped about Diwali? Us too. This time around the whole country gets into the whole festive mood by celebrating the return of the prodigal son to his home and his kingdom by lighting diyas and candles and distributing sweets among their loved ones. People decorate their homes with lights, flowers and rangolis along with exchanging gifts. And us ladies who want to look their ethnic best are shopping incessantly for the ideal Diwali outfit. 

If you can't decide what to wear, take inspiration from this fashionista herself. Shraddha Kapoor has been dropping gorgeous pictures of herself on her Instagram page that we can't help but drool over. Styled by Namrata Deepak, Shraddha looked delightful in a Saaksha and Kinni number. This multi-coloured co-ord set is a perfect Diwali outfit if you are looking for an extravaganza of colours. She wore a strappy bralette blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline that bore diamond prints in pink, orange with a little dash of red. The high-waist lehenga skirt also bore the same print that bared her toned abs.

shraddha-lehenga-1.jpg

shraddha-lehenga-2.jpg

Looking gorgeous as ever, Shraddha looked quite cute in this lehenga. To match the patterns of the outfit, she wore diamond-shaped earrings, stacked rings as well with a few stacked gold bangles in one hand with a statement copper bracelet on the other. She kept only the front locks tied to the back only to keep the hair out of her face. Her long tresses were styled into soft waves. Groomed eyebrows, a dash of eyeliner, pink-tinted lips, highlighted and blushed cheeks and a tiny bindi completed her pretty desi look.

What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments.

