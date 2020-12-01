Shraddha Kapoor is the QUEEN of braids: 10 Times she showed us how to sport every kind of braided hairstyle

When it comes to hair, we often get bored of the same old hairstyles and are looking to experiment. Shraddha Kapoor seems to feel the same way and is always open to experimenting, especially with braids, when it comes to her locks!

We are often looking for new things to do with our hair. While we do love the idea of long hair, we get bored and decide to chop it off and regret it almost instantly.

has found some interesting ways to ensure her long locks stay on, by constantly experimenting with different hairstyles, especially braids. Whether on screen or during promotions, the actress can't get enough of braids. Take a look at how she styled it each time.

For her role in Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor was all about the grunge. Bright pink hair pulled back into two neat braids all the way from the top of her head, styled with simple silver hoop earrings, graphic eyeliner and statement makeup around her eyes was a look we can't get over.

In her film Half Girlfriend, Shraddha played tonnes of basketball. For a sporty look, she had her hair up into a high ponytail. That's not all, she often opted for her hair to be parted in a zig-zag manner, braided and then pulled up.

In her film Stree, Shraddha had long, wispy locks. For the promotions, she tamed them and went for a neat look with a simple fishtail braid and a few face-framing tendrils to give a messy look.

For the promotions of yet another film, Shraddha Kapoor opted for a messy low ponytail, but not without her trusted braids! The perfect summer hairdo featured some loose face-framing tendrils to complete the look and do the trick.

Even when leaving her long locks loose, the actress added a barely-noticeable braid to her look. A simple minimal braid in the midst of her voluminous black hair was all that Shraddha needed to elevate her look and make second-day hair look good.

Showing off her glamorous and glossy curls, Shraddha added to it a simple side-swept twisted braid that kept her hair out of her face and showed off her flawless makeup, while also making for a new hairdo.

For one of the cleanest and simplest looks we've seen yet, Shraddha opted for a simple fishtail braid that pulled all her hair back and showed off her flawless skin and simple makeup. This was by far one of the least complicated hairstyles to achieve, that Shraddha sported.

At yet another promotional event, Shraddha showed off her clean braid yet again. This time around, she sported a crown braid along with a braid that went through the lengths of her hair. It was all pulled away from her face to show off her blue eyeliner and glowing skin.

For a more modern look, Shraddha Kapoor sported a hairdo that is perfect for the wedding season for bridesmaids! Her hair styled into a loose braid with white flowers making for the perfect addition to this whimsical look.

Finally, making it to the last and one of our favourite looks, we still can't get over the time Shraddha Kapoor dressed up as Queen Elsa from Frozen! Her simple elegant fishtail braid only added bonus points to her already fabulous costume and eye makeup, enabling her to look the part.

Which of Shraddha's braided hairdos is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

