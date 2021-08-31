Shraddha Kapoor is a regal muse in this Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga; Yay or Nay?

Being a bride today can be easy or difficult depending on whether you’re ready to pull out all the bridal trousseau stops. Sarees, lehengas, and dresses have been staples for ages and there seems to be no stop to these. As a bride for the day, who would complain about taking your style a level further with a colour that's totally off the wall.

Hues like red, pink, and white are only trying their best to paint mesmerizing bridal pictures. B-town’s actress, was busy playing the muse and showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock’s fashion film titled “Love is,”. While the picturesque Taj Mahal spoke is symbolic of the most beautiful love story itself, this was another way where we felt love but for fashion. The first being a bespoke red bridal lehenga set embroidered with compelling details. While the second one chose a lighter route with rose pink and gold as the colours of glam. The lehenga that bore floral motifs and architectural patterns was prettified to dazzle with heavy embellishments that swept the desi attire.

The majestic-looking ensemble featured a floor-length skirt, sheer dupatta, and a plunging neckline cropped corset blouse that came with sequin that looked like tassels. Tarang Agarwal and Rupangi Sharma accessorised this resplendent number with a Narayan jewellers’ choker necklace and earrings that consisted of white pearls. With her hair tied into a pulled-back sleek bun and winged eyeliner complementing her glossy lips, this look serves as the best guide for a bride-to-be.

