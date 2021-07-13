Shraddha Kapoor’s airport look is a riot of colours & it’s the perfect maxi dress for any season; Yay or Nay?

Shraddha Kapoor pickles out a colourful maxi dress by Bodice as she departs from the city. Check it out

has always been someone who is fashion-forward but also likes to stick to her personal style. We’ll never see her going OTT with trendy ensembles, instead, she tries to incorporate trends in her own way and we’re always a fan. Yesterday, we spotted the diva rocking Indo-Western attire and today, she’s a changed person as we saw her looking her chic best at the airport.

For the flight ahead of her, Ms Kapoor picked out a strappy maxi dress which was a riot of colours making it perfect for the gloomy monsoon weather. The maxi featured a strappy silhouette while the navy blue colour served as the perfect top half. It then flared out from the waist in an array of colours. The dress then featured pleats throughout made out of patches of bright colours that ensured all eyes were on her. The maxi further cropped right above her ankles.

Shraddha then styled the look with a pair of neutral strappy heels and matched her blush pink arm-candy with it. A pair of silver hoops and a bracelet accessorised her look. She further matched her mask with the blush tones of her bag and covered most of her face. A half-up half-down hairdo rounded off her look and we think this is the perfect maxi dress for any and every season.

