Shraddha Kapoor’s Anita Dongre outfit is perfect to wear to your Best Friend’s wedding

Fashion has always been an extremely important part of the Bollywood industry. It is safe to say that our celebrities are the face of fashion and style in our country, unlike the West. With the New Year commencing it also opens the door to a lot of award shows and functions. Last night the who’s who from the Bollywood industry gathered for an event Umang 2020, held to honour the police force. was one of the attendees who won our hearts with her mesmerising look.

Shraddha Kapoor painted an extremely pretty picture as the stunner stepped out in the city last night. The beauty opted for a deep green Anita Dongre number. Her look included a short kurta with a front keyhole detail, 3/4th sleeves and heavy embroidery in off-white and shades of green. She teamed her kurta with a flared elaborate lehenga with intricate floral embroidery on it and a matching dupatta. Shraddha styled her look with a neat hairdo, filled in brows, black small bindi, glossy lips and silver oxidized jewellery. We absolutely love the outfit and think that it is perfect if you’re attending your best friend’s wedding. We love how she has kept her hair and makeup minimal and has let her outfit take the center stage.

Street Dancer 3D is a dance based film and is directed by super talented choreographer, producer and director, Remo D’souza. The film will see a lot of our favourite professional dancers taking center stage. Street Dancer 3D also stars and Nora Fatehi in lead roles. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on 24th January 2020.

The stunning Shraddha has had a phenomenon 2019 with back to back hits with Chhichore and Saaho. Post Street Dancer 3D, Aashiqui 2 actress will be seen in Baaghi 3, co-starring Tiger Shroff.

Did you like Shraddha Kapoor's beautiful Anita Dongre? Are you liking her promotional looks so far? Also what are your expectations with Street Dancer 3D? Comment below and let us know.

