Shraddha Kapoor’s baroque style Reem Acra looks like a chic dream; Yay or Nay?

Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy with the promotion of her soon to be released film, Street Dancer 3D. The film is set to be released on 24th January 2020.

Fashion has become an extremely important part of the Bollywood industry. It has only been in the past decade that celebrities have actually started celebrating it. It is safe to say that our B'Town celebrities bridge the gap between runway styles and high street fashion. Film promotions have also become an extremely integral part of a movie and also for the actors. It is during this time that our favourite stars connect with the media and the audiences in a personal capacity.

is extremely busy with the promotions of her soon to be released film, The actress looked drop dead gorgeous as she stepped out in a black Reem Acra outfit. Her look included a black brocade crop top with black velvet tie straps. She teamed her top with a pair of high waist black flared black pants. Shraddha styled her look with center parted hairdo, filled in brows, light smokey eyes and soft pink lips. We absolutely love the look! It is refreshing and Shraddha sure does look really pretty.

Street Dancer 3D is a dance based film featuring a lot of professional dancers who we have previously seen in the ABCD series. The film is directed by ace choreographer, Remo D’souza and also features and Nora Fatehi in lead roles. The highly anticipated film is all set to release on 24th January 2020.

Did you like Shraddha Kapoor's indo-western look? Also, do you approve of her promotional looks so far? What are your expectations with Street Dancer 3D? Comment below and let us know.

