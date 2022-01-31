Shraddha Kapoor’s pretty pink Zara dress is a simple yet STUNNING choice for Valentine’s Day; Yay or Nay?

What we love about Shraddha Kapoor’s style sense is her versatility in rocking every look with utmost ease and comfort. Be it a sheer saree, puffer jacket or cool co-ords, the Ek Villain star can match her vibe with her outfit and pull off a stunning look every time. Though we think she plays in the safe zone with silhouettes that are common and fail-proof, she styles it up with luxe accessories to bring her that Bollywood breeze of classy sassiness. Her recent look in a simple plain pink dress is one such number that’s perfect for a date night.

Dolled up in Zara’s pink strappy column dress, Shraddha looked all things fun and fab. Her pink tea-length dress is a must-have piece in every girl’s wardrobe for parties, dates or night outs. It's chic and fuss-free without any embellishments or embroideries and can be given a sporty look if teamed up with chunky sneakers and a waist belt purse and cap. Shraddha preferred to take the classy lady route by styling the look up with her white Stella McCartney and white Forever 21 bag. Her long metal earrings complemented the less is more spirit of her elegant look. For makeup too, the diva opted for a subtle style with muted gold eyeshadow, pink lips and a dewy base. She left her blow-dried hair open in a messy frizz and rounded off the look perfectly.

Shraddha’s pink date-ready look can be a winning choice to make your man's heart flutter. It's sensuous with its minimal take and captivating colour that’ll instantly put a happy face onto you. So, what are your thoughts on her pink number? Will you take style inspiration from the diva for your Valentine's Day date?

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday's peach bodycon dress topped with an orange blazer is dopamine dressing done right: Yay or Nay?