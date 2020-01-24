Shraddha Kapoor’s promotional outfits for Street Dancer 3D are all things fun, chic, experimental and trendy

Shraddha Kapoor’s promotional outfits for Street Dancer 3D have been a mix of chic, girly elements with experimental and trendy silhouettes. Check it out

has clearly been on a roll with the promotions of her new movie, Street Dancer 3D. The movie that hit the theatre today has received a mixed bag of reviews. But, while audiences rushing to the theatres to watch the movie, we took a look back at all the stunning looks that Ms Kapoor served at the promotions.

Her looks were definitely trendy and chic with a hint of experimentation. From bodycon dresses to thigh-high boots she has done it all. So much so that she even got featured on the popular Instagram account, Diet Sabya not once but twice.

Talking about her feature in the popular account, this look was instantly compared to a digestive drops packaging. No matter what, this was one of our favourite looks on the diva by far. She opted for a metallic checkered dress by Asos. the bodycon perfectly hug her body while showing off her gorgeous curves. Not just that, it also featured a large bow around the neck that worked as a statement.

Next, she made a futuristic statement in a minidress by Amit Aggarwal. The dress featured layers of sequinned and holographic fabrics in layers throughout. Black combat boots, wavy hair and smokey eyes completed her look. While the look was experimental and OTT she definitely seemed to pull it off.

Next, it was an all-black look that we were definitely sceptical about. She opted for patent leather joggers that gave an illusion of latex. She styled it with a skimpy bralette and white strappy heels.

Next, the actress made a stunning statement in an all-black ensemble by Blssd. Her outfit featured a black body-hugging jumpsuit that showed off her long toned legs. She then cinched her waist with a black belt that bore long flowy fabric that gave her look an illusion of a dress. She completed the look with edgy details like bold smokey eyes and thigh-high boots. We turned into absolute fans!

Moving on, she made an elegant statement in a jumpsuit by Reem Acra and honestly, it was difficult to take our eyes off her!

Next on the list is another outfit that got featured on Diet Sabya. The actress opted for a short mini dress by Love and Labels and styled it with a side braid. Apart from the whole Diet Sabya thing, the look actually made her look like a doll.

Moving on, the 32-year-old actress made a statement as she styled her girly yellow skirt with a cropped blazer jacket. It was fresh, chic and trendy.

Lastly, she opted for a checkered pantsuit by Roland Mouret. She styled it with brushed open curls, black sunnies and white strappy heels. While the look was a solid one, the baggy silhouette did not seem to do justice.

What are your thoughts about her promotional look? Which one was your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More