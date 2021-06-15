Shraddha Kapoor’s wedding ready outfits were ALWAYS about playing it pretty: Here’s the proof you need

All the details you need to get your hands on wedding-approved outfits.

Virtual weddings have become synonymous with the pandemic-induced lockdown. Dressing up for weddings or parties occupied more of a low-key status but with things gradually being lifted one thing is for sure, there’ll be more weddings showing up on your social calendar that may force you out to attend weddings IRL. Back at it after a long hiatus, right? Whether you’re interested in dialing things up or down, step into a wedding like you were born to own the first spot on the gorgeously dressed list.

Here’s throwing it back to the pre-corona times when actress gave us more wedding-ready goals than one. Take a look to lure your eyes to eye-catching silhouettes.

If you’re officially done with lehengas and sarees being your go-to choices at most of the weddings, try a sleeveless embellished sea blue jacket Anarkali set.

If you’re from the South, you’ll know our wardrobes are massively blessed with Kanjeevaram silk sarees. The unparalleled love for the elegant and traditional number makes you want to snag all that’s placed inside your mother’s and grandmother’s saree closet as well, right? Been there, done that. Give it a shot again. The Ek Villain actress draped herself in a purple saree and teamed it with a 3/4the sleeved green blouse. Tip: Place some fresh flowers on your gorgeous locks.

Are you looking for a dress that makes the cut for both the wedding and the after-party? Pick a neutral-toned strapless dress like the Saaho starlet. She picked a tulle corset number by Reem Acra that bore embroidery around the bust and an almost-invisible belt made with the same fabric.

Stepping out in a floral lehenga has never looked prettier. Get ready to play bridesmaid for your BFFs by taking a cue from the Chhichhore actress. She donned a pastel embroidered lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

When was the last time you wore a long tunic choli with a lehenga? If you believed it to be unfashionable, time to give thought again this monsoon. It looks ethereal with a keyhole neckline and here’s the eye-catching proof. Shraddha wore an emerald green number by Anita Dongre. The guara lehenga was meticulously embroidered with a blend of Resham, zari, sequins, and other techniques.

Which outfit did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

