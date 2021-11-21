Shraddha Kapoor served two chicest airport looks in flamingo printed & green vegan leather pants: Yay or Nay?

Are you in a full-on mood to take a flight? Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or the one you wish to live life to the fullest for days, these two outfits will make you feel ultra-fashionable and show you what the best holiday can look like. A blend of quirky print and colour so worthy of being stolen, it can cook up something fun for you and help you keep dull outfits at bay.

When are we not pleased to catch up with Shraddha Kapoor’s outfit inspiration? Her chirpy personality isn’t the only thing we adore. To make your jet-set outfits look brighter and nattier than usual, don’t sleep on this edit. Namrata Deepak counted on a warm number which invariably has to be the blue cropped denim jacket from Topshop. Beneath this super loved number laid a white tank top from Zara which was tucked inside pink flamingo printed pants from Sheena Trehan which bore a waistband and drawstring detail. It truly made for a breezy-cool look which was peppered with jazzy green sunnies that was the fun accessory that looked excellent with a white Stella McCartney tote bag with silver-chain handles, H&M white sneakers, and silver neck chains.

The cold season calls for a switch to trendy jackets from strappy tops. And, if you’re someone whose jaws drop at the minute you hear “vegan”, consider this your new must-have and favourite forever. Namrata built up another airport-perfect look for the 34-year-old girl who was clad in a white Zara tank top that matched her kicks. To seal it off nice, Rs. 4,495.00 sage green faux leather pants from Torqadorn became the chosen one. This look remained unbeatable when it was signed off with a silver neck chain, black sunnies, a white tote bag, and Maulshree Ruia’s long organza jacket that had it coloured in shades of blue and white which looked so epic.

Which is your favourite outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 7 Times Anushka Sharma showed us how to light up our sartorial game in white ensembles