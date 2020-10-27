Shraddha Kapoor serves a lowkey festive outfit inspiration PERFECT for a Puja at home

Shraddha Kapoor is spotted in the city while serving some of the major festive attire inspiration. Check it out

With the pandemic spoiling most of our festive plans and forcing us to celebrate most of the upcoming festivals at home, there no better way than keeping things low-key this year. While there's no chance of stepping out and meeting people, you can always play dress up and pose with your close friends and family who could be coming over. Now, going all out does sound like a good plan, but there’s a whole lot of fun in keeping things simple. Now, what better way to do that than a comfortable cotton anarkali?

We're taking style cues from who was recently spotted in the city. The actress opted for a printed Anarkali and styled it with matching pants. A gorgeous flowy dupatta was draped over her shoulders, giving a desi twist to her cotton separates. The outfit was surely a simple one but when it comes to festivities, you can always amp it up with a choker necklace or layers of chunky silver jewellery. With the right amount of makeup and hair left loose or in a bun based on what suits you the best, you can even look glamorous without putting in too much effort!

While Shraddha was just out in the city today, she let her hair down and covered her face with a matching mask. Adding to her look, she added a bit of a definition around the eyes with a hint of Kajal and loads of mascara.

What are your thoughts about her outfit? Do you like it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

