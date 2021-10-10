Shraddha Kapoor sets the ramp ablaze in a halter neck crop top and blue jeans; Yay or Nay?

There's nothing donned by Shraddha Kapoor that doesn't become an instant hit. Whether as a showstopper or seen arresting your eyes with her casual street style, coping it all would be a great mash-up your closet would admire and so will you. As you feel the rush to pick up new trends, outfits, and inspiration, let one be the best you've seen yet.

The thirty-four-year-old actress was seen rehearsing for Anamika Khanna’s show that went live on day 3 of FDCI x LFW held in Mumbai. She kept it casual but definitely worthy of doubling up your craze for something so good enough to be taken out when on a hot date. The Saaho starlet picked out a light green halter neck top that bore printed patterns. This cropped number gave us a wow glimpse of her toned midriff. While fall may not give you enough reasons to experiment with non-cozy outfits, you can still give this look a shot. She teamed it with high-waisted jeans that entailed two pockets at the front. This blue straight-fit number went all-out as it cranked up the oomph-inducing look and rounded it off completely with black pumps and a mask.

Shraddha’s sleek center-parted tresses made for a good hair day look when teamed with a mind-blowing glittery gold eyeshadow and eyebrows drawn in Kohl which was soon visible to the world. If you’re looking to put out another masterpiece of a casual look, let this give you the green signal.

