Shraddha Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty Kundra: What every celebrity wore to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home

Celebrities had low-key celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi yesterday. But that didn't stop them from decking up and looking their best! Check out who wore what for the celebrations.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations were in full swing yesterday, but indoors this time. Celebrities hosted small and intimate ceremonies at home in honour of Lord Ganesh. For the puja and ceremonies, despite being at home, they made effort to deck up in brand new outfits for the puja and toned down events at home.

Take a look at who wore what for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home.

Kundra

The actress decked up in a kurta set by Punit Balana. The white kurta bore pink block printed work on it and matched with the palazzo pants. She draped her dupatta on one side and secured the outfit together with a belt at her waist. Statement earrings completed her look.



The Chicchhore actress looked pretty in a peachy pastel outfit with bell sleeves from Mulmul. The outfit also featured a delicate organza dupatta and she completed her look with Aprajita Toor white slippers and mint green nail paint that matched her phone cover!

Ananya Panday

The Pati Patni Aur Who actress also opted for a white cotton kurta with blue, by Mulmul for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with her family. Complete with crisp white flared sharara pants and statement blue earrings, Ananya looked fresh as a daisy in it.

Pooja Hedge

The actress opted for a simple, ethnic Indo-western dress with a fit-and-flare silhouette to celebrate Ganpati puja at home. It bore organza see-through sleeves. She styled her look with poker-straight hair and minimal makeup for a fresh look.

Bhumi Pednekar

The Pati Patni Aur Who actress wore a simple pink Anarkali kurta with a fit-and-flare silhouette. A tie-dye dupatta with bandhani prints on it made for a regal look. She added a statement gold choker neckpiece and large gold bracelet to accessorise her look. Her hair was pulled back into a neat bun with a few face-framing tendrils left loose. Minimal makeup and a small bindi completed her look.

Surbhi Jyoti

The star looked fabulous in a lehenga choli to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi that she also wore to film a Ganeshotsav! A gold embellished blouse with sheer sleeves paired with a hot pink lehenga that bore a thick, golden border made for quite a smashing look. A golden headpiece that also had a maang tikka, completed her look.

Her makeup was all about the glam. Smokey eyes, filled-in brows, blush pink cheeks, pink lips styled with poker-straight hair.

Kamya Punjabi

At home, Kamya looked absolutely ravishing in a bright purple saree with bandhani print in gold on it. She styled this with a subtle, printed blouse and went all out with accessories to complete this look. Red bangles and her gold nose ring stood out. Kohl-lined eyes, sindoor and the just minimal makeup completed the actress' subtle but elegant look for the festival.

Nia Sharma

The Naagin actress went all out with her celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi this time! The actress draped a lovely red and hot pink lehenga and wore a dupatta on one side. A matching belt secured it and kept it in place. Her hair was pulled up into a neat ponytail and red lips completed her look.

She accessorised her look with statement chaandbaalis as well.

Karishma Tanna

The actress rocked a sunshine yellow outfit with a colourful zig-zag print on it with a fit-and-flare silhouette. She completed her look with cream dhoti pants and matching juts. Her hair was styled into messy curls and subtle, dewy makeup with just the right amount of highlighter and lip tint, completed the diva's look.

Which diva's Ganesh Chaturthi look is your favourite? Comment below and let us know!

