Shraddha Kapoor showed how to give a boho touch to your casual looks & her Stella McCartney bag is perfect

Leather jackets had become our way of life until we realised summer is here to add more than a kick of glam to our wardrobe. Strappy tops, boho-chic style, ripped jeans, extra jazzy hues and prints will be omnipresent soon and won't slip a chance of distracting your eyes. Everyone's favourite, the very pretty, Shraddha Kapoor has been slaying in casuals and we declare right away, these are all jaw-dropping lessons to behold.

The Saaho star pulled triple looks effortlessly and we think warm days can't look better without these outfits. First up, snapped in a sage green top that oozed high boho vibes, it brought intricately mesmerising embroidery that also bore a mix of sequins. The almost invisible vertical stripes on her top are a reminder that this print cannot be seen as an outré trend. Miss Kapoor styled the three-quartered sleeve top with blue straight-fit denim pants and neutral-toned kolhapuris. Her side-parted tresses were kept untied and she wore aviators to nail her OOTD.

If you're stepping out with a full-sleeved top, think again, you don't want anything uneasy to let you sweat all day and make you feel like you're right beside the burning and hot sun. The Ek Villain starlet opted for a strappy breezy ivory top that entailed colourful stripes and embroidery right on the bust. This deep-neck number when clubbed with tight-fit blue ripped jeans and a frayed hem, she showed chic is the way forward this season. Round off your look with gold-framed aviators, flat kolhapuris, and hoop earrings.

If you're a no-skinny jeans girl, let's call for jeans with a slightly flared take. Even the sweatiest of days won't be able to ruin your day. Pick out a white tank top and wear it with your denim. Use a chiffon cover-up with tassels and seal your airport look with your favourite footwear, sunnies, and a bag just like Shraddha chose the Stella McCartney faux-leather ivory handbag that featured a perforated logo with a heavy price tag of approximately Rs. 1,10,090.34.



Which look has your vote? Let us know in the comments section.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 10 of Alia Bhatt's earrings from Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions that are massively bedazzling



