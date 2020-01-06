Shraddha Kapoor sports an eerily similar latex look like Miley Cyrus' and gets TROLLED for it

Shraddha Kapoor’s Deme look for Street Dancer 3D’s promotions looks awfully similar to Miley Cyrus’ red carpet attire from 2014 and people haven’t stopped the comparisons. Check it out

The paparazzi culture in Bollywood is rising immensely and there’s no denying that. Celebrities are now making sure to look their absolute best when they step out of the house. Not just that, Bollywood divas are also making sure to keep up with all the fashion trends around the world. From airport lobbies to promotional events, they are always on their best behaviour.

Yesterday, it proved to be no different as made a stunning statement at the promotional event of her new movie, Street Dancer 3D. Ms Kapoor opted for glossy latex co-ord set by Deme. the set featured baggy pants with a high-waisted silhouette and tie-up bows at the ankles. She styled it with a skimpy bralette with a one-shouldered neckline that showed enough of her midriff. Adding to it, she completed the look with bold smokey eyes, brushed in waves and strappy heels.

While the look was clearly a solid one, people on the internet were quick to notice the resemblance of the outfit with that of Miley Cyrus’ from 2014. While Shraddha opted for a number by Deme, Miley’s iconic number was designed by Alexandre Vauthier. The famous Instagram account, Diet Sabya also shared their thoughts by resharing the picture on their stories with a poll. 55% of its followers were quick to call it out as a copy.

Do you think Shraddha’s outfit was a copy? Let us know in the comments section below.

