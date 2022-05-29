Shraddha Kapoor in Stella McCartney scuba little white dress gave summer fashion a chic shot; Yay or Nay?

It's all in the dresses. We're talking glam and a mood to make a case for summer slay. Take tips from the pro, Shraddha Kapoor.

by Manjusha Naik   |  Published on May 29, 2022 02:19 PM IST  |  9.3K
Shraddha Kapoor in Stella McCartney scuba little white dress gave summer fashion a chic shot; Yay or Nay?
Shraddha Kapoor in Stella McCartney scuba little white dress gave summer fashion a chic shot; Yay or Nay?
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Summer is in the air and the dilemma on what to wear like a uniform may have kicked in already. Dresses are the most befitting ones even if you may have to scuba dive in a sea of sweat. As far as you do not swear by black ensembles from morning to night, stay stress-free and allow your everyday style to breathe easy. Since we've figured out what's key and the appeal that lies in a dress is incomparable, here's the colour that looks worth a summer snag. Shraddha's latest look will show you how to welcome a cute sartorial moment. 

White dresses spell the start of a gorgeous statement and what could possibly look as comforting as this one? The 35-year-old actress is up to a glam business this season and it's crystal clear. A few weeks ago, we saw Zimmermann's red linen jumpsuit and now it's a dress that's irresistible as our eyes and hands just declared right now. 

fashion1 shraddha kapoor stella mccartney mini dress

The Stree actress was styled by Namrata Deepak in the diva's go-to brand that usually walks the conscious way of fashion, Stella McCartney. This mini sleeveless monochrome dress featured another thin-strapped detail. Shraddha's ensemble had a fabulous plunging neckline which was in its very pretty element with the pink lace feature done in a scalloped manner attached to it. Double the neckline, triple the charm.

fashion2 shraddha kapoor stella mccartney mini dress

Off you go to a brunch with this Rs. 55, 705 dress on. But, wait, what about accessories? Get digging for the beauty of gold with a bracelet, ring, earring, and chain. Slip your toes into pointed-toe pumps that suit well and paint your nails. If blue feels striking enough, go hit it up. Shraddha's hair was styled sleek and kept untied. A blend of peach and pink, made for her makeup's colour tone and mascara too complemented. 

 

 

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's eyeliner looks are everything bold and beautiful; Here's proof

 

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!