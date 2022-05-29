Shraddha Kapoor in Stella McCartney scuba little white dress gave summer fashion a chic shot; Yay or Nay?

Summer is in the air and the dilemma on what to wear like a uniform may have kicked in already. Dresses are the most befitting ones even if you may have to scuba dive in a sea of sweat. As far as you do not swear by black ensembles from morning to night, stay stress-free and allow your everyday style to breathe easy. Since we've figured out what's key and the appeal that lies in a dress is incomparable, here's the colour that looks worth a summer snag. Shraddha's latest look will show you how to welcome a cute sartorial moment.

White dresses spell the start of a gorgeous statement and what could possibly look as comforting as this one? The 35-year-old actress is up to a glam business this season and it's crystal clear. A few weeks ago, we saw Zimmermann's red linen jumpsuit and now it's a dress that's irresistible as our eyes and hands just declared right now.

The Stree actress was styled by Namrata Deepak in the diva's go-to brand that usually walks the conscious way of fashion, Stella McCartney. This mini sleeveless monochrome dress featured another thin-strapped detail. Shraddha's ensemble had a fabulous plunging neckline which was in its very pretty element with the pink lace feature done in a scalloped manner attached to it. Double the neckline, triple the charm.

Off you go to a brunch with this Rs. 55, 705 dress on. But, wait, what about accessories? Get digging for the beauty of gold with a bracelet, ring, earring, and chain. Slip your toes into pointed-toe pumps that suit well and paint your nails. If blue feels striking enough, go hit it up. Shraddha's hair was styled sleek and kept untied. A blend of peach and pink, made for her makeup's colour tone and mascara too complemented.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's eyeliner looks are everything bold and beautiful; Here's proof