Shraddha Kapoor struts in style at the airport in a Dhruv Kapoor T-shirt and vegan leather pants: Yay or Nay?

Shraddha Kapoor has had a busy year. While she didn't have any releases, the actress has kept herself busy with shoots, attending weddings, events and more. The 34-year-old actress has won fans over with her sense of style which has been quite experimental and out of the box this year.

At the airport yesterday, the actress wrapped up the year by giving us one final airport look which we can't seem to get enough of. The actress who was styled by Namrata Deepak, rocked a t-shirt by her go-to designer for the airport, Dhruv Kapoor. The full-neck colourful full-sleeve number featured a high neck and was sheer and she sported a white tank top beneath to cover up. The tshi-rt was neatly tucked into a pair of high-waist vegan leather pants from Torq Adorn. Accessories have always played a key role in Shraddha's looks. The Ek Villain actress' hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail to keep away from her face. Shraddha rocked a pair of grey pumps, tinted sunglasses, a brown mask and a black bag to complete her sleek airport look.

This isn't the first time that Shraddha Kapoor has sported leather pants at the airport. She sported a pastel green pair back in November and styled it well even then!

We think the leather pants trend is going to go well into 2022. What are your thoughts on Shraddha Kapoor's airport look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

