Shraddha Kapoor styles her girly pleated skirt with a structured blazer jacket; Yay or Nay?

has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the recent past and there’s no denying that! The actress who is out and about promoting her new movie, Street Dancer #D alongside co-star, is aking sure to grab as many eyeballs as possible. While her dancing skills are stealing hearts, we have all our eyes on her stunning looks for the events. From trendy jumpsuits to minidresses and bold makeup, the actress has clearly been experimenting with her looks and gaining a lot of positive response regarding it.

Today, it proved to be no different as the 32-year-old actress showed her styling tricks in a trendy yet casual ensemble. For the day out, the diva opted for a yellow pleated skirt of maxi length that cropped right above her ankles. She styled it with a simple white tank that was neatly tucked in the skirt. The Saaho actress then layered the look with a cropped blazer jacket that added structure to her pleated ensemble.

Adding to the look, Ms Kapoor accessorised the look with dainty layered necklaces that did not steal attention from her otherwise bright ensemble. For her glam, she kept it simple and dewy with soft smokey eyes, contoured cheeks and a neutral-toned lip. Lastly, she styled her long wavy mane in a centre part with strands of hair tucked behind her ears.

We loved the way she incorporated both girl and classic styles in one look. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

