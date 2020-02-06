Shraddha Kapoor to Tara Sutaria: ALL the outfits millennials of Bollywood stepped out in & made our jaws drop

Check out who wore what in Bollywood from the day gone by and tell us who your favourite is.

Bollywood's leading ladies are who most of us look up to when it comes to dressing up and looking fashionable. Not only do they start their own trends today by sporting neons, high-waisted jeans, acid-wash distressed denims, trench coats and more, but they also embrace new trends with open arms. Check out all the leading ladies who put their most fashionable foot forward yesterday and left us in awe!

The Street Dancer 3D actress stepped out in a comfortable off-duty look. She opted for a baby pink tank top that she wore beneath loose tan pants. She topped this up with a white bomber jacket and bow-shaped statement pink heels. Her hair was pulled into a ponytail and a fresh face of makeup completed her look. We thought the actress looked lovely in the simple outfit!

Tara Sutaria

Off-duty looks seem like the current favourite. White loose fitted pants with polka dots and a simple black noodle-strap tank top that showed off her toned midriff and arms made for her look. She completed her look with slippers and dark-rimmed sunnies while her cropped hair was styled in a poker-straight manner.

Keeping it simple in a white dress, the actress looked pretty. She paired her dress with simple white shoes, opted for a clean, flawless base, and her hair air tried.



The Malang actress picked out a satin blazer-wrap dress for the screening of her film. Her dress bore a plunging neckline, full-sleeves and a thigh-high slit to show off her toned legs. Simple gold earrings made for the perfect accessories for her look. Her hair was styled into tousled waves and a glamorous red lip completed her look.

Sara Ali Khan

For her first look of the day, Sara slipped into a pair of white stripe pants which were embellished with yellow, golden and blue sequin. She paired this with a satin off-shoulder blouse putting her toned midriff on display. The alluring neckline of her blouse culminated in a knot detailing. The Kedarnath star completed her look with a pair of transparent strappy heels. For her glam look, she kept her makeup minimal and wore a blush pink lip tint. Letting down on her wavy locks, she pulled them back with a printed headband.

For her next look, Sara switched up into a Manish Malhotra sharara set. The simple white sleeveless kurta bore lovely embroidery on it that she paired with flared sharara pants that featured subtle and simple block prints on them. A colourful dupatta and silver earrings completed her look. Her hair was styled into simple waves and kohl-lined eyes ensured she looked simple yet pretty.



Alia picked out a cute, trendy look. A neon ribbed crop top that was tied at her waist paired with a pair of high-waisted acid wash boyfriend jeans that were cropped at her ankles. To top this off and keep warm, Alia opted for a clean white cropped denim jacket with yellow smileys all over it. To accessorise this simple look, Bhatt opted for neon block heels in an orange shade.

Who according to you was the best-dressed actress from yesterday? Comment below and let us know.

