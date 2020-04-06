Shraddha Kapoor to Tara Sutaria: Celebrity approved summer essentials for EVERY millennial girl's wardrobe

Summer is here in full swing and there is nothing like fun bright coloured outfits, sunnies and more, to sport in the sun!

Soaking up the sun (from our homes) is definitely on the agenda this summer. So what if you might not be able to hit the beach in those cute bikinis? You can surely dress up for your living room or video chat parties like many of our favourie celebrities seem to be doing today!

And just because your parties have gone digital, doesn't mean you shouldn't dress up!

It is time to have some fun this summer, from inside your homes ! For all those video conference parties to romantic video date nights, we have you covered on how to look like the most fashionable of the lot with minimal effort.

A summer staple, is short dresses in pastel hues. Shraddha’s basic blue dress is perfect for the season and to beat the heat. And to amp up your look further for that romantic date night on video, pick out a statement accessory like her white belt to ace the look.

Tara Sutaria

The queen of crop tops, Tara Sutaria knows the best way to beat the heat. Crop tops are fun and never seem to go out of style. Pick out a white off shoulder one with ruffles, like Tara did for a fun and flirty look.





Ananya Panday

With crop tops come mini skirts. And Ananya Panday knows how to sport them all too well. With patterns, shoes, sandals, they go with anything. Just don’t forget to slather on loads of sunscreen while wearing these!





Easy breezy maxi dresses are a total summer essential. We absolutely love Alia Bhat’s colourful maxi that screams summer! Style it with a pair of sliders or heels like she did to look summer ready.





Every look is incomplete without accessories and the Chhapaak actress seems to always know how to complete her look with the perfect pair of sunglasses. Take inspiration, beat the heat and look chic while sporting your favourite pair in the sun.

Are you stocked up on all of the above? Let us know what you are most excited to wear this summer, in the comment section below.

