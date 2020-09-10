Shraddha Kapoor, Tara Sutaria to Deepika Padukone: When the tank top or 'ganji' was every celeb's go to piece

Ganji, the wardrobe staple is every diva's go-to when all else fails. Take a look at how they style it.

Our leading ladies of Bollywood love dressing up. Be it over-the-top dresses or opulent blouses, they manage to pull off every look gracefully and seamlessly.

Sometimes though, they too want to tone things down and opt for simpler looks. And what's simpler than a basic ganji?

The tank top has made a safe space for itself in every diva's closet and they have no qualms sporting it when need be. Take a look at how differently each one of them styled the look.



The Rock On actress picked out a simple white ganji and tucked it neatly into a pair of blue and white vertical striped pants for a simple yet chic off-duty look. Complete with velcro sneakers and her hair air-dried, she gave lessons on minimal and easy dressing.

Tara Sutaria

Tara too opted for a tank top but in a muted, neutral shade. She tucked this into a blue floral skirt and accessorised with a tassel necklace. Her hair styled into voluminous waves and heavy eye makeup completed her look.



Deepika just can't get enough of the wardrobe essential. They have been her go-to at airports. Taking it a notch higher, DP styled her white tank top in an unconventional manner by knotting it up at her waist. She paired this with jazzy, floral embellished high-waisted pants and white sneakers to promote her film Chhapaak.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood also falls back on her trusted tank top often. She made for a fashionable look when she paired her black number with flared blue jeans and a Gucci belt. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun and she accessorised this look with a statement necklace and dark sunglasses.



Taking cue from BFF, Malla also opted for a white ganji that she paired with skinny blue jeans. White sneakers completed her look. Her hair was left loose and styled in a simple, fuss-free manner.



An ardent fan of all things athleisure, Disha opted for a black spaghetti strap tank top that she paired with black jogger pants and white sneakers, keeping it simple.

