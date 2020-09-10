  1. Home
  2. fashion

Shraddha Kapoor, Tara Sutaria to Deepika Padukone: When the tank top or 'ganji' was every celeb's go to piece

Ganji, the wardrobe staple is every diva's go-to when all else fails. Take a look at how they style it. 
22650 reads Mumbai
Shraddha Kapoor, Tara Sutaria to Deepika Padukone: When the tank top or 'ganji' was every celeb's go to pieceShraddha Kapoor, Tara Sutaria to Deepika Padukone: When the tank top or 'ganji' was every celeb's go to piece
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Our leading ladies of Bollywood love dressing up. Be it over-the-top dresses or opulent blouses, they manage to pull off every look gracefully and seamlessly. 
Sometimes though, they too want to tone things down and opt for simpler looks. And what's simpler than a basic ganji? 
The tank top has made a safe space for itself in every diva's closet and they have no qualms sporting it when need be. Take a look at how differently each one of them styled the look. 

Shraddha Kapoor 
The Rock On actress picked out a simple white ganji and tucked it neatly into a pair of blue and white vertical striped pants for a simple yet chic off-duty look. Complete with velcro sneakers and her hair air-dried, she gave lessons on minimal and easy dressing. 

Tara Sutaria 
Tara too opted for a tank top but in a muted, neutral shade. She tucked this into a blue floral skirt and accessorised with a tassel necklace. Her hair styled into voluminous waves and heavy eye makeup completed her look. 

Deepika Padukone 
Deepika just can't get enough of the wardrobe essential. They have been her go-to at airports. Taking it a notch higher, DP styled her white tank top in an unconventional manner by knotting it up at her waist. She paired this with jazzy, floral embellished high-waisted pants and white sneakers to promote her film Chhapaak. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan 
The Begum of Bollywood also falls back on her trusted tank top often. She made for a fashionable look when she paired her black number with flared blue jeans and a Gucci belt. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun and she accessorised this look with a statement necklace and dark sunglasses. 

Malaika Arora
Taking cue from BFF, Malla also opted for a white ganji that she paired with skinny blue jeans. White sneakers completed her look. Her hair was left loose and styled in a simple, fuss-free manner. 

Disha Patani 
An ardent fan of all things athleisure, Disha opted for a black spaghetti strap tank top that she paired with black jogger pants and white sneakers, keeping it simple. 

Which actress' style is your favourite? Comment below and let us know. 

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas loves dressing in formals: 7 Times she showed us how to take outfits from desk to dinner

Credits :pinkvillainstagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement