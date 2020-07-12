Shraddha Kapoor, Taylor Swift to Kate Middleton: How EVERY celebrity has sported the Lilac shade

An unexpected trend that hit and took every industry by storm, is the Lilac trend. The pretty shade slowly made its way into celebrity's wardrobes and has become the go-to colour today. Check out how every celebrity has sported it so far!

One colour that seems tricky to pull off, is purple. The darker shade tends to look slightly more gothic while the light shade tends to make one look washed out. It takes a lot to find the right shade of purple to flatter every person.

The last few months, before the world stood still though, offered up a new colour trend that changed the minds of many.

Lilac became a shade that slowly crept into every celebrity's wardrobe and turned into a trend even before anybody could predict it. Celebrities not only sported it on red carpets and events but even while running errands, attending weddings and more by ensuring their own style and personality reflected through.

Additionally, it seems like an easy way to bring a pop of colour into one's wardrobe, without garnering too much attention.

Take a look at how celebrities from every industry have sported the shade so far.

You know that a shade is bound to be a hit when the Duchess of Cambridge is spotted in it not once but twice! She donned an Emilia Wickstead dress not once but twice. Safe to say she carried the outfit with utmost grace and elegance.

At the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Taylor Swift also opted for a mix between lavender and lilac in the form of a ruffled mini dress on the red carpet. She oozed femininity and still managed to look powerful in the outfit.

At the launch of her brand Fenty Beauty, Rihanna opted for a strapless tulle purple dress and channelled her inner modern-day princess in the outfit that was a darker purple hue! To accessorise, her large diamond-studded pendant did the trick!

Making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Jonas also went with the colour of the season and opted for a lilac hued dress by Fendi that bore a shell pattern skirt and a high neck as she posed beside beau Nick Jonas.

At a photocall for her latest film Maleficent, Angelina Jolie ditched her usual all-black look and brought in some colour! She looked radiant in a lilac and violet shad pleated strappy top with a high-low hem. She paired this with black formal pants to make for a chic look.

For her red carpet appearance at an awards function, also opted for a lavish feathery and embellished strapless gown in the light purple shade. She completed it with a matching dead-drape and her favourite, sleek back hair look.

Janhvi Kapoor has time and again proved that she loves her Indian outfits. Delving into the trend, she opted for a pretty lilac sequin saree by Manish Malhotra and looked glamorous as ever!

Not one to be left behind, Ananya Panday also sported a lilac shimmery stress with a modern fit-and-flare silhouette by Amit Aggarwal to look like the girl next door.

kept it simple and opted for a cotton wrap mini dress that hung loosely around her slender frame, making for a perfect off-duty look.

also got on to the bandwagon much before and sported a brilliant lilac lehenga with dazzling silver work on it. She completed her look with a maang-tikka and smokey eyes.

Who according to you rocked the best lilac outfit?

