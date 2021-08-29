Shraddha Kapoor turns muse for Falguni Shane Peacock in an exquisite bridal lehenga: Yay or Nay?

Falguni and Shane Peacock showcased their dreamy and sophisticated bridal segment on Day 5 of the India Couture Week 2021. And they decided to star none other than to be their showstopper. Their bridal collection called Love Is shows the Stree actress donning a heavily embroidered red lehenga with floral and geometrical motifs.

Shraddha Kapoor gave a glimpse of this well-crafted and tasteful couture in the designers' fashion film for India Couture Week 2021 which was extensively shot at the Taj Mahal making them the first-ever couturier to do so.

This elegant lehenga featured a heavily embroidered choli also with full sleeves that came with a sweetheart neckline with feathered detailing. The lehenga was paired with a sheer zari dupatta. The lehenga skirt also highlighted the intricate hand-embroidered floral motifs. A heavy choker necklace, a matha patti along with tiny earrings were all the accessories she needed to look striking. Nude lips, middle-parted sleek bun and dewy makeup completed her regal look. She looks like the most royal princess ever.

As Falguni and Shane Peacock stated on their Instagram feed, they were inspired by the grandeur and magnificence of the Taj Mahal which resulted in the creation of this fashion film. Even at the India Couture Week 2020, Shraddha also featured in their lehengas for their first digital collection where she wore a raw silk lehenga showcasing details of Fuschia pink and emerald green thread work.

