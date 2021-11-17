Shraddha Kapoor in Zara’s floral shirt and H&M denims shows how to amp your street style game; Yay or Nay?

As the chilly weather is slowly tightening its grip, we are slowly bidding our farewells to florals and all things summery. But can you ever really get over the love of florals? Sharddha Kapoor in her latest ensemble only justifies that. Shraddha's girl-next-door style has always impressed the netizens as well as the fashion police. From giving a modern twist to sarees to casually keeping it cool in joggers, this actress can pull off anything flashing her gorgeous smile.

This time around, we caught the bubbly actress posing for the shutterbugs in a cute outfit. Conceptualised by Shraddha's stylist, Namrata Deepak, the Ok Jaanu actress was dressed in Zara's mustard yellow shirt adorned with floral and foliage prints in pink, red and green. The shirt featured white buttons and breast pockets on both sides. For a chic look, her sleeves were rolled till her arms. She tucked in her shirt under a pair of mid-waist flared jeans that looked very peppy. She paired her outfit with a pair of dark brown vegan boots from Paio. A crossbody bag from Baggit fitted her ensemble perfectly.

Keeping this simple and pretty, Shraddha decided to tie her up in a ponytail showing off her dainty gold earrings and a gold ring that matched the colour of her shirt. Glowing skin, groomed brows, mascara laden lashes with soft pink lips, she looked extremely lovely. This is the ideal outfit if you want to catch up with friends but what you don't know is that it is highly affordable.

So what do you think of Shraddha's chic look? Let us know in the comments.

