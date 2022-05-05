Shraddha Kapoor in Zimmermann's jumpsuit shows what it takes to pretty up your brunch look; Yay or Nay?

In a brigade of ensembles, there's always that one ensemble that stands first to steal your heart. For us, the jumpsuit and floral mania has rightly seeped inside our veins and is looking bright and good. As we anticipate no separation from these winning terms that belong to the fashion lexicon, we here to live summer in every glorious way possible which includes a style that gravitates toward all the chic things in life. Rightly so, we got a look served today and yes, we're asking for more.

Gone are the days when we worshipped red only during the months of Christmas and Valentine's Day. As it continues to strike a chord style-wise, we present to you a visual proof of a look we refer to as success already if you were to take it to a brunch or a date by the beach. Come to think of it, how countless trends have come in and jumpsuits aren't forgotten.

Shraddha Kapoor was spotted today dressed in Australia's luxury fashion brand, Zimmermann's linen jumpsuit, she hit the exact pretty spot we looked for. This Juno attire came with colourful flower prints and triple-striped straps. Its pants were wide-legged, which makes almost no room for the outfit to stick to your body. She added a fabulous ethnic touch to this attire with heeled kolhapuris.

The Saaho actress often chooses to go minimal with makeup to put her off-duty looks together. Here she goes again with pink lipstick and eyes slightly touched with kohl. Stunner!

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | MET GALA 2022: Gigi Hadid, Billie Eilish, and Blake Lively: A roundup of the BEST DRESSED at the red carpet