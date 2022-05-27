Shraddha Kapoor's airport look is double the natty with a denim jacket & Stella McCartney bag; Yay or Nay?

Your travel look can't get any easier than this one. While it was raining leather jackets in winter, now it's officially in the hands of a denim jacket to get you in the mood to chic up. It's no new discovery you may be quick to revert but how did it snag the title of a staple, given its long-standing history? True, it's elating to make your closet look anew every season but don't we all love something that we want forever? That's how promisingly stylish a denim jacket can stay. Just as Shraddha Kapoor's latest airport style made a strong spiffy case.

So, what should you be looking for in the name of travel fits? With jackets still on the chicer side of fashion, consider this as your pick for starters. Also, when you want it to be the show-stopping piece of your look, what do you do? Behold, the Half Girlfriend star's simple and high-comfort style. Look to your right and left, you might bump into many maxi dresses but does a look as causal and classic as this one make a mistake?

It's made to deliver and how! Shraddha Kapoor counted upon essentials, a black cami top which the actress sported with high-waisted black skinny-fit jeans. The code was definitely monotone. Now, comes the cool cropped blue denim jacket with basic details such as full sleeves, buttons, and double pockets.

What's not a seen-everyday and an offbeat feature is the light blue patches with ripped detailing placed in a raffish pattern. The 35-year-old did not opt for a heavy and extra set of accessories as these were limited to red-framed sunnies, pastel pointed-toe pumps, and a black Stella McCartney handbag with chain-link double handles. Shraddha Kapoor's hairstyle featured a middle partition and her glam consisted of peach lipstick. Minimal but cute for sure.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

