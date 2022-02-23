Shraddha Kapoor's airport style is a pretty lesson on all things love with her puffer jacket: Yay or Nay?

A hue that never stops winning our hearts is pink and what could bring peppier energy than this? Giving it a nod of liking more than once seems like the ideal thing to do when you're confident that you have modish ensembles around you. Want to play into its dressy and cute behaviour? If only filing a petition for winter to stay back was a thing, we would do it for the love of the inspiration that lies below.

We're not ready to think out of the Valentine's Day style box and how can we when we have Shraddha Kapoor who proved that love is always meant to be in the air and on your outfit. The Baaghi actress returned to Mumbai after having attended Luv Ranjan's wedding dressed up to a stellar height in a white lehenga set. Her enlivened airport-style brought a casual look at the front with a pink puffer jacket that bore a collar, a zip detail, ribbed cuffs and not to miss the red heart prints placed in an appealing order.

Miss Kapoor proved that this print and hue can marry the natty aesthetic of any outfit and so her look was completed with a white tank top and skinny-fit blue jeans with a ripped feature. If you need an opportunity to infuse black into your look, wear your aviators and match it up with a black tote and converse shoes. Shraddha kept her hair untied and made her off-duty look super dashing.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor: 6 Stars who showed us how to truly & deeply love blue gowns