Shraddha Kapoor's ANGELIC white Anita Dongre lehenga is perfect for a summer wedding: Yay or Nay?

Shraddha Kapoor has a good lineup of films in 2022. We will most likely see the actress on the big screen this year in Stree 2 and Naagin, a long hiatus since her last film, Street Dancer 3D where she starred opposite Varun Dhawan. The Ok Jaanu actress has managed to garner a large fan base not only for her on-screen roles but her off-screen persona as well. Her fashion sense too is relatable and easy-going.

The actress was all decked up recently in the pictures shared by her stylist, Namrata Deepak. The 34-year-old star is known for her minimal sense of style and she showed it off in a pristine white lehenga which featured pockets, from the shelves of Anita Dongre. Her white patchwork desi number priced at a whopping Rs. 1,99,000, featured lovely botanical applique work on the sheer material over a matching white bodice. She styled this with a white half-sleeve blouse which featured a plunging neckline and a matching sheer dupatta wrapped stylishly around her waist. The only form of accessories the actress sported, was a pair of statement heavy dangling earrings from Tyaani Jewellery.

The Baaghi actress' makeup as always, was kept to a bare minimum with neutral eyeshadow, defined eyes, contoured cheekbones, loads of highlighter to accentuate her face and lovely flushed pink lips. Her jet black hair was pulled up into a simple ponytail to make way for her clean makeup look.

We loved Shraddha's simple and elegant Anita Dongre number and think it's perfect for a daytime wedding this summer! What are your thoughts on her look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

