Shraddha Kapoor's Begum Pret kurta set is a fine example of desi glam and massive flower power; Yay or Nay?

August was loud and exciting, thanks to the festivities. And this month will be just as happy and fun because Navaratri is on the way. While your schedule seems packed but your closet may need a little dose of spruce with some wearables suited for all-year-round use. As desi elegance and the mania for the same have ticked up, let's look at this celeb-approved attire. If you're here by default for glamour, this reference is serving. Fans of Shraddha Kapoor will be pleased again.

The Saaho actress had a blast with modaks on Ganesh Chaturthi. Her photoshoot in a red and green silk saree, Lord Ganesh's idol, and sweets were all proofs that the festival was a joyous and blessed one for her. As a part of the celebrations, she was also seen in white ethnic attire. Fashion stylist Namrata Deepak styled her up in a Begum Pret creation.

There's something very now and fashionable about a white ensemble. It's also how graceful and gorgeous it can look. Shraddha's knee-length kurta curated with chanderi fabric featured colourful floral print detail placed in a square pattern which was also prettied up with sequins, sheer organza sleeves which bore hand applique flowers, and french lace embroidery. The kota doriya dupatta had scalloped borders same as the kurta's hem. Teamed with straight-fit cotton pants, the Kapoor girl's Rs. 23,500 outfit looked like a winning festive pick. Shraddha kept her OOTD minimal with a bindi and pink matte lipstick. If you haven't seen her new hairdo yet, here's your look at her fringes. She's just too adorable.

