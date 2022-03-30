Shraddha Kapoor's ethereal pastel Rahul Mishra anarkali is perfect for a summer wedding: Yay or Nay?

Always making sure she's on top of her fashion game, Shraddha Kapoor ensures she follows the memo for every occasion. From her red carpet looks to film promotional wardrobes to her casual and comfortable street style the Ek Villain actress is experimental but also knows what looks good on her.

Shraddha's ethnic wardrobe though is a class apart. Regal silk sarees, flowy lehengas to comfortable kurtas, she manages to pull off every piece.

Giving us inspiration for wedding guest style this summer, the 35-year-old actress slipped into a lovely pastel anarkali by ace designer Rahul Mishra. Her full-sleeve number featured a fit-and-flare design floral applique work all over the organza number. Styled by Namrata Deepak, Shraddha's stylist the outfit was rounded off well with a pair of Aprajita Toor wedge kolhapuris and a stylish heavily embroidered potli bag. A pair of statement earrings further accentuated this outfit.

Shraddha's hair was styled into easy, fuss-free waves that were pulled to one side. Filled-in brows, defined eyes, a flawless base and nude lips ensured the actress looked on top of her desi game as she struck a pose with her organza embroidered dupatta draped around her arms and was all smiles for the camera.

We loved Shraddha's Rahul Mishra anarkali set with minimal yet noteworthy styling. The diva's pastel outfit is perfect for a day wedding during the summer months, we think. It also makes for a pretty piece to twirl around in!

What are your thoughts on Shraddha's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

