Shraddha Kapoor's game of how to slay looks in striped outfits have our hearts swooning max

What's as awe-inspiring as stripes? While you take a min or two to give us an answer. We'll declare nothing. Period. This print is old way more than your mind would willingly want to travel back in time but we're here to tell you that stripes are going nowhere. Looks mundane? Well, all the magic lies in the styling flair you adopt, and here's your trendy guide on how to embrace its beauty in glorious forms featuring Shraddha Kapoor.

What's not to rave about coordinated outfits? Coloured in two pleasing shades of white and lime green, the 34-year-old looked like a diva in a strappy crop top with a V-neckline, knotted detail, and ruffled hem. She clubbed it with high-waist trousers that bore colourful buttons. Ah, her hot pink tassel earrings look like eye candy we would never say no to.

If the rainbow is the only beautiful one you've seen, let's treat your eyes to another that has our heart. Namrata Deepak styled the diva in a Raw Mango ensemble that brought with it a burst of hues in stripes. This satin silk saree was clubbed with a close-neck sleeveless black blouse. This look had major glam with edgy gold accessories. Do you now want to go back to red sarees? We know the answer. (Wink, wink).

Can we blame it on the Saaho actress for making us drool max? She worked a casual look in a not-so-casual manner and we loved it. Take your denim jacket out and wear it over a white crop top and wrap your look with beige and yellow striped pants. Do you want us to tell you how to be the coolest traveller in three words? Sunnies, sneakers, and a backpack. These are your essentials.

Your obsession with LBDs can use an update and here's how to say nailed it. The Baaghi actress pulled off an orange and black wrap-style dress. Thanks to the collar, it brings about a formal touch. Ready to take this to your office? Swap the stilettos with pointed-toe black pumps.

Congratulations, you will no longer do monochrome looks. Miss Kapoor's printed t-shirt consisted of a crew-neck and colourful stripes that ran vertically. Seal off your airport lewk with tinted oversized sunnies, converse, and jeans. Bottomline: You will now jet-set looking ultra-chic!

February isn't over yet and don't tell us with Valentine's Day you've forgotten that dates are forever-pleasing. A cute little dress with stripes and a sweetheart neckline look complete with shoes and a sling bag.

Which look do you wish to re-create? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 8 Times Kiara Advani showed how to look straight up magical in mini dresses