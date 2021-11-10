Shraddha Kapoor's Raw Mango striped saree looked next level with chic gold nail rings: Yay or Nay?

A saree promises to be your style saviour at all times, right? No matter the flux you're in, you'd simply say yes to saree because what's more elegant than this good old drape? Call it an investment-worthy piece every time you get one for it's all about no-fail aesthetics that can take all your desi looks a long way. If you're on a relentless hunt to get the perfect saree that'll generate some buzz, here's what you need this wedding season.

Say Shaadi Mubarak to your girl pal looking like the prettiest wedding guest there can be. When the 34-year-old diva decks up, it’s a full-on glam show with no exceptions involved and so she left the netizens mesmerized yet again. Celebrity Stylist, Namrata Deepak picked out a stunning and supremely regal pink saree from Raw Mango. The satin silk ensemble was graced with multi-coloured stripes that ran not just close to the hem but also the pallu's border. With no embroidery or any floral work in sight, it looked simply stupendous. Miss Kapoor’s loosely-draped look was tied together with a sleeveless and close-neck black blouse that had a glossy look similar to that of the saree.

This ethnic look saw nothing boring for accessories were perfectly on point with link drop earrings and stacked bangles from Misho Designs. But, here’s what packed an incredibly stylish punch to her overall look, gold nail rings adorned with pearls from Bengaluru-based Bhavya Ramesh jewellery. The Street Dancer 3D starlet’s look was rounded off for the day with shimmery gold eyelids, a small swipe of eyeliner, volumised eyelashes, brows covered neat, pink pout, partially dewy skin, and middle-parted sleek hairdo kept the look as fabulous as possible.

Do you like this desi look? Let us know in the comments below.

