Shraddha Kapoor's sunset hued saree from Yam is perfect for every desi girl's first Karwa Chauth: Yay or Nay?

We're bang in the middle of the festive season and on the lookout for inspiration for our ethnic looks. From sarees to lehengas to suits and sharara sets, nothing is off-limits. Shraddha Kapoor seems to love the festive spirit as much as we do for she picked out a lovely striped sunset-hued saree that we think makes for the perfect Karwa Chauth outfit.

Styled by her go-to celebrity stylist Namrata Deepak, Shraddha was draped in a lovely saree that bore tones of yellow, fiery orange and red shades with a pink border. The pallu and pleats featured the stripe pattern while the rest of her outfit was doused in red with the same Barbie pink border running through. She styled this over a red spaghetti strap blouse in a bright red shade, which featured a sweetheart neckline and gold bandini prints on it.

The 34-year-old Saaho star can't do without her accessories. She added a factor of glam to the look with statement blue and gold dangling earrings and a matching cuff on her wrist. As always, the diva's makeup is worth a mention. Her hair was styled in a centre-parted manner and braided on either side while the rest of her long locks were looped into effortless waves. Filled-in brows, defined eyes, blush pink cheeks and peachy lips completed the diva's look.

We loved Shraddha's multicolour saree in shades of the sunset and think its the perfect pick for desi girls looking for inspiration for Karwa Chauth. What are your thoughts on Shraddha's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

