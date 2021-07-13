Shraddha Kapoor ditches her trendy clothing for an Indo Western attire as she steps out; Yay or Nay?

Shraddha Kapoor makes an Indo-Western outfit look comfy as she steps out in the city. Check it out

Bollywood celebrities have always been known to look their trendy best when it comes to their outfits. Right from red carpet events to airports, the actresses are always making sure to put their fashionable foot forward. Right from making a statement in an exquisite ball gown to keeping things simple in a kurta set, they can rock it all in style. Yesterday it proved to be no different as stepped out in the city in Indo-Western attire.

As the actress stepped out in the city, she ditched her usual trendy attire and picked out an Indo-Western outfit which was a refreshing change. For the day out, she chose a pair of brown wide-legged palazzo pants that bore dotted prints in white. She styled the flared palazzo with an equally baggy blue top that bore high-neckline and embroidery on the edges. With balloon sleeves and the loose silhouette, she then cinched her waist with a brown belt that bore tassels along the sides.

Matching the vibe of the outfit, the actress then picked out a brown striped mask that covered most of her face while a little definition around the eyes made for a perfect look. Leaving her brunette mane down in soft waves, Ms Kapoor tied half of her hair at the back while letting the rest open. A pair of brown strappy sandals completed her look.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra blew our hearts away in a ruched skirt and bralette; YAY or NAY?

Credits :viral bhayani

Share your comment ×