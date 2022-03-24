Shruti Haasan was the sporty showstopper for Adidas Originals X Antar-Agni at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

When sustainability meets class apart suaveness, there's nothing better. This is the kind of future we fashion fanatics need to look forward to just as Adidas Originals X Antar-Agni brought to our screens today via the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. Day 2 of the live event, places sustainability as its core theme and we agree with nothing like making fashion more conscious, real, and game-changing for the good.

We looked at the bright side today as Adidas Originals and Ujjawal Dubey collaborated to make casuals, Indo-Western style, and sports shoes look perfect together. Models walked the ramp and proved that there are no rules in styling, we saw monochrome satin silk outfits powered with quirky prints, dhoti pants, cropped shirts, suit sets, salwar pants, slit baggy pants, and many flowy ensembles.

The highlight of this show was the show-stopper who walked in her casual-chic element, and girl, Shruti Haasan what an effortless charmer you are. The actress donned a coordinated black silk suit set with a dashing spread of colourful prints as curated by the ace designer lauded for his menswear collection. The starlet's suit entailed padded shoulders, an overlap feature, and a mandarin collar. Put together with straight-fit trousers and sneakers, she was a vibe. A very contemporary, the kind every millenial would absolutely love. Those multiple box braids complemented just as the bold mauve lipstick blended perfectly with her eye makeup. Fab and fierce are the words that best describe this look.

There's a purpose behind every story and this show was about celebrating the ones who believe in change. We would love to look at it that way. The sports shoe brand that's revered for revamping plastic bottles and ocean waste into sneakers and the man behind Antar-Agni who makes us believe the present and future lies in making possible an androgynous movement. His designs speak volumes as we spotted some exceptional ones today.

