Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vicky Kaushal to Kartik Aaryan: Who was your BEST DRESSED hero from the week?

On Sundays, we're extra high on fashion as we take a look at the week's most impeccable fashion moments. B-town's men in their typical dapper style had their winter fashion game on and it's so right to claim that our eyes were definitely on them. Feeling them chills a little too strong? We're guessing being fatigued with cosy outfits now seems like no option, here's the reason we assure you that this edit of doubly cool outfits will be your go-to until the summer steps in.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

The Gehraiyaan actor is treating us to some suave looks after looks creating a breathtaking storm that we never knew we needed. He was photographed in a yellow shirt that had its sleeves tucked into his bottle-green blazer's sleeves. These were teamed with blue denim jeans and brown monk shoes. Love it? We can't stop obsessing over this look.

Kartik Aaryan

Call yourself a 'cokeholic'? Check out what the Dhamaka actor wore. He wore the spiffy Coca-Cola X Starter blue full-sleeved sweatshirt that entailed multi-coloured screen print. He styled the Rs. 5,403.35 outfits with blue denim pants and colourful shoes. What do you love more? His black sunnies or his messy hairdo? We just can't decide! Can you?

Vicky Kaushal

Did someone say 'Can't wait to travel'? Here's what we think will look the best on you. The Sardar Udham star was seen at the airport as he returned to the bay with Sara Ali Khan. He chose to keep his travel avatar natty with grey joggers, a jacket, and Aape's white t-shirt. A baseball cap, sneakers, and grey-framed sunnies finished off his look.

Tiger Shroff

What are those muscles? Can't stop drooling over them. The Heropanti actor wore a blue sleeveless tank top that bore neon prints and paired it with black sweatpants. Those espadrilles look just too cool!

Hrithik Roshan

Wonder how to give your t-shirt and cargo pants a spiffy update? Swear by a bright and cool blue zipper jacket and sneakers. In the mood for dinner? You know what to bookmark right now.

Ahan Shetty

The best news about an all-black look? It's a clear win! The Tadap actor picked out a Ralph Lauren crew-neck black jumper and teamed it with black jeans. She rounded out his OOTD with white sneakers and black-framed sunnies.

Aamir Khan

No such thing as too many jackets? Pick out Reebok's yellow sweatshirt jacket and don it with blue joggers. See how the Dangal star styled it? Seal off your look with sky blue sandals.

Whose style is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

