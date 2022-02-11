Siddhant Chaturvedi's DOPE promotional looks prove he's the Gehraiyaan guy with a spot-on style

Even before Gehraiyaan made it to our screens last night, our undivided attention was solely owned by the movie cast with the array of promotional looks that came our way. Probably the best kind of heat the Mumbai weather needed. Stylists and the stars had a winning show of their own that was brought to our notice. Trends and a few tweaks were infused into the style streak to make it look fresh. Some ground-breaking and some super conventional. But, there was an element of magic in each look that we absolutely didn't fail to love.

I grew a fan of Siddhant Chaturvedi with his stellar acting. Nothing like catching up with the movie as soon as it premiered and I did so. Challenging scenes, hard-hitting lessons, and not every decision taken on a whim can serve us well. A tip or more we'd all use before we take the plunge into something big, but all in all, life goes on and you need to pick ourselves even after your world feels and looks toppled down completely.

His style in the movie had a mix of sophistication and cool as he hopped from office to yacht and hotel rooms. Here's what it looks like to journey back to the wave of his promotional looks for the movie that's now yours to let your hearts double tap on.

Celebrity stylist and the 28-year-old largely leaned towards pantsuits but casuals didn't take a back seat entirely. If dates, cocktail parties, and office meetings are lined up, here's your style tea on how to dress up and take it to Siddhant Chaturvedi's heights. It was all kicked off on a warm note with a pantsuit look from Massimo Dutti that injected cosy cool vibes with a black turtleneck tee from Zara, brown loafers from Shutiq, and Ulysse Nardin's watch.

Denim on denim, all hearts, always! Pull&Bear's blue denim jacket with a hoodie when teamed with Kanika Goyal Label's graphic printed tee and Zara's jeans, this dapper getup had everything we could call as natty. It was perfectly accessorised with Daniel Wellington's watch, Inox Jewelry's ring and chain, and Christian Louboutin's black combat boots.

A look that has us screaming 'wow' over and over again. It's Valentine's month and we can't keep calm but think of roses and a man so drool-worthy. Siddhant's black blazer from The Maroon Suit looked complete with Calvin Klein's shirt and trousers from Marks & Spencer India. Take it to the luxe level with a chain from Virago Jewellery, Swarovski's watch, and Shutiq's shoes.

How can we not be in a 'Very-Peri' state of mind? Swearing by the Pantone colour of the year, the stylish star wore Sshomme by Sarah & Sandeep's pantsuit. The two-piece set with black buttons was locked up the best with an untucked white t-shirt and Skechers India's white shoes. This sporty look was further complemented with accessories: a gunmetal ring and a chain from INOX Jewelry and Ulysse Nardin's watch. Throw in ear cuffs and make heads turn, it's the cool that's always in trend.

Here's a solid way to remind yourself that you were born to dress up and slay. If you have a wedding to attend, own the night's look with a tuxedo. With Gaurav Gupta's deep green velvet attire beautified with sparkly aesthetics, a bow to partly match, and a corduroy white shirt, what a look you can put out. Get brown trousers, and Pellé Santino's glossy black oxford shoes. Who said a monochrome look is the best?

If formals looked the best, here's a semi-formal look to prove that change is good. Club your blue jeans with an ivory shirt to top it off with a suit. Call it a suave day with brown monk shoes.

Sign off the jacket season in style. With Mr. Chaturvedi's suede tan brown jacket from L'avenir Skins, a blue t-shirt from Creatures of Habit, and distressed jeans from American Eagle, it's a spiffy winter style we dig. How comforting does the fleece collar look?

Sending the best wishes to the Gehraiyaan crew!



Which look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Man Crush Monday: Three cheers to the king of layering up featuring heart stealer Ayushmann Khurrana