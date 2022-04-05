Singer Maryanne J George walked Grammys red carpet in Masaba Gupta saree, highlighted her South-Asian heritage

South Asians are making their mark on the world! From Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone in the film world to A R Rahman and now Maryanne J George in the music industry. The American singer was present at the Grammys that were held on Monday morning in Las Vegas and the team even took home an award!

For the team's first Grammy win, singer Maryanne J George walked the red carpet to represent the team. The diva struck a pose in an outfit that brought forth her South-Asian heritage and left fans in awe! George picked out a saree by ace designer Masaba Gupta from her House of Masaba line. The black and gold printed number featured Gupta's motifs which included birds and flowers in gold over the black material which bore a pink hem on the pallu. This was draped over a full-sleeve high neck blouse.

Maryanne completed her desi look with a simple gold necklace and her hair pulled back into a centre-parted sleek bun, filled-in brows, flushed cheeks and neutral-tone lips. A pair of black block heels rounded off the diva's look well for her red carpet appearance with her team!

Kudos to the singer for sporting a piece of home and who she is on the red carpet. We loved how gracefully she pulled off the saree by Masaba Gupta. What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

