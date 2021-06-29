Sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor twin in black despite their CONTRASTING style choices

Sisters, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor make a trendy statement as they step out in the city. Check it out

Black has always been a classic choice for most people around the world. Whether it’s an evening event or just a casual day out in the city, you can always count of the classic shade to make a statement. Today, we have the Kapoor sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor showing two stylish ways to make a statement in black.

We all know everyone has their own personal style and so do the Kapoor siblings. While Bebo’s style is more edgy, Karisma often sticks to the classic and silhouettes that flatter her the most. Today, both the sisters opted for the shade black and picked out two very different ways to style it. Bebo chose a midi-length bodycon dress that hug her body while Lolo picked out an LBD that bore ruched details at the waist.

Kareena further proved to be the diva that she is and styled the look with her very expensive Birkin bag while a pair of animal printed Louboutin heels added extra oomph to the look.She then completed her look with her signature kohl-rimmed eyes and a Louis Vuitton mask that covered the rest of her face. Karisma, on the other hand, styled her printed dress with a pair of strappy heels and a black mini bag that served as the perfect arm candy.

Whose style do you resonate with the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan’s style takes a quirky turn yet again as she picks out a bright pink dress; Yay or Nay?

Credits :

Share your comment ×