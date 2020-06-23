Sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner accused of not paying outstanding dues to their clothing brand factories

Ahead of the sisters launching a makeup collection together, Diet Prada accuses them of not paying outstanding dues to their clothing brand factories. Find out more

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has taken over the internet like no other. From trendy ensembles to racy selfies and ‘billion-dollar’ companies, they are truly unstoppable. Over the years they have also taken over the fashion and beauty industry with them launching their individual brands and clothing lines.

For the ones who have forgotten, the youngest of the clan and Jenner sisters, Kendall and Kylie came out with their namesake brand in 2015. Over the years, this clothing brand was overshadowed by their makeup and beauty companies. However, it was still making progress at the back.

Diet Prada accused the young Jenner siblings on an Instagram post shared today that read, ‘Their @kendallandkylie line launched in July 2015, and by 2017 was wholesaling at 390 doors in the U.S. and 975 worldwide. Kylie and Kendall at least gave the impression of being involved in the line in early interviews, although it’s not clear whether their involvement these days is more than modeling the collections.’

With the pandemic hitting us quite a lot of companies and brands have halted their production to which the anonymous watchdog said, ‘Global Brands Group, who run the label behind the scenes, announced back in March that due to COVID, outstanding SS20 production for their brands would be cancelled with suppliers, some of which had already been produced.’

The post further read those garment workers are the most affected by the pandemic. The financial losses occurred for already produced products and cancelled orders has taken a toll on the industry.

The post was concluded with a few accusatory lines on the new collection launching this week, ‘Kylie’s bound to make a ton more money off her next makeup launch that drops at the end of the week. She might not be a billionaire anymore, but she can still hopefully afford a little human decency.’

