  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. fashion

Sisters, Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon celebrate Rakhi in matching outfits from Sukriti & Aakriti: Yay or Nay?

Nupur and Kriti Sanon tie Rakhi to each other while playing dress up in matching outfits. Check it out
26097 reads Mumbai
Sisters, Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon celebrate Rakhi in matching outfits from Sukriti & Aakriti: Yay or Nay?Sisters, Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon celebrate Rakhi in matching outfits from Sukriti & Aakriti: Yay or Nay?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We just celebrated Raksha Bandhan and while we were enjoying it in its full glory with our brothers, Kriti Sanon seemed to have a different plan. Raised with a younger sister in the family, Kriti surely did not celebrate Raksha Bandhan in the traditional way where sisters tie a Rakhi to brothers. The Sanon daughters made sure to keep the essence of the festival alive by tying Rakhi to each other and it was honestly one of the most beautiful things we saw yesterday. 

While doing so, the Sanon sisters also made quite the statement by wearing matching Sukriti and Aakriti ensembles. Both wore a white kurta set printed with leaf green motifs all over. While the sets were similar, Kriti styled it with a pastel pink dupatta that was loosely draped over her shoulders while Nupur Sanon draped a green one in the same manner. While both sisters looked gorgeous in the laid back kurta sets, they even styled their short brown mane in the same way - straight, centre-parted hair easily tucked behind their ears. 

We loved the fact that they celebrated Rakhi wearing matching breezy attires while also keeping their own different styles alive by choosing colourful dupattas. What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan or Kareena Kapoor: Who wore the Raw Mango silk suit better? VOTE

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor celebrates Anand Ahuja’s birthday in a jacket by Pero: Yay or Nay?

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement