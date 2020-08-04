Sisters, Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon celebrate Rakhi in matching outfits from Sukriti & Aakriti: Yay or Nay?

Nupur and Kriti Sanon tie Rakhi to each other while playing dress up in matching outfits. Check it out

We just celebrated Raksha Bandhan and while we were enjoying it in its full glory with our brothers, Kriti Sanon seemed to have a different plan. Raised with a younger sister in the family, Kriti surely did not celebrate Raksha Bandhan in the traditional way where sisters tie a Rakhi to brothers. The Sanon daughters made sure to keep the essence of the festival alive by tying Rakhi to each other and it was honestly one of the most beautiful things we saw yesterday.

While doing so, the Sanon sisters also made quite the statement by wearing matching Sukriti and Aakriti ensembles. Both wore a white kurta set printed with leaf green motifs all over. While the sets were similar, Kriti styled it with a pastel pink dupatta that was loosely draped over her shoulders while Nupur Sanon draped a green one in the same manner. While both sisters looked gorgeous in the laid back kurta sets, they even styled their short brown mane in the same way - straight, centre-parted hair easily tucked behind their ears.

We loved the fact that they celebrated Rakhi wearing matching breezy attires while also keeping their own different styles alive by choosing colourful dupattas. What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan or Kareena Kapoor: Who wore the Raw Mango silk suit better? VOTE

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor celebrates Anand Ahuja’s birthday in a jacket by Pero: Yay or Nay?

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×